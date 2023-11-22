Advertisement
News

Almost €90,000 worth of cocaine seized in Listowel

Nov 22, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Almost €90,000 worth of cocaine seized in Listowel
Gardaí seized approximately €87,500 Cocaine in Gortacrissane, Listowel
Gardaí have seized almost €90,000 worth of cocaine in Listowel.

During a stop and search of a vehicle in the Gortacrissane area yesterday, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of 87 and a half thousand euro.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A man in his 30s has been arrested; he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the Kerry Division.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

 

Advertisement
