Almost €90,000 worth of cocaine seized in Listowel

Gardaí have seized almost €90,000 worth of cocaine in Listowel.

During a stop and search of a vehicle in the Gortacrissane area yesterday, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of 87 and a half thousand euro.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A man in his 30s has been arrested; he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the Kerry Division.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.