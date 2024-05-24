Almost €400,000 announced for Tralee and Killarney town centres

Almost €400,000 in funding has been announced for Tralee and Killarney town centres.

The funding is part of THRIVE, the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, which was awarded under Ireland’s two European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Regional Programmes.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the news.

Advertisement

The funding is targeted at allowing Kerry County Council and residents of the towns to reimagine and revitalise town centres though the renovation and reuse of publicly owned vacant or derelict heritage buildings.

It’s part of THRIVE, the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, which was developed by the Southern Regional Assembly and the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, working in close partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

26 town centres are to benefit from this scheme.

Advertisement

Both Tralee and Killarney have each been awarded €197,094.