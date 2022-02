Almost €21,000 in funding has been announced for a Kerry cultural centre.

The Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has allocated the funding to Anam in Killarney under the cultural capital grant scheme.

The centre, which is operated by Kerry County Council, was opened in December 2019.

Nationally, almost €540,000 has been allocated to 25 arts and culture organisations to upgrade and develop their facilities.