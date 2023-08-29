Advertisement
Almost €130 million drop in revenue predicted for Kerry dairy farmers

Aug 29, 2023 18:00 By radiokerrynews
Almost €130 million drop in revenue predicted for Kerry dairy farmers
Dairy farmers in Kerry are expected to experience a drop of almost € 130 million (€129,958,000) in revenue this year due to the drop in milk prices.

That’s according to analysis carried out by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

The figures show that almost €2 billion less is expected to be paid to dairy farmers in Ireland this year compared with 2022.

The ICMSA carried out the detailed analysis of each of the 26 counties to establish the reduction in revenues earned by dairy farmers over the last two years.

It shows dramatic drops in milk values with almost €2 billion less expected to be paid to dairy farmers this year compared with last year.

The figures found milk revenue in Kerry last year was over €332 million (€332,080,000), and forecasts a drop of almost 40% this year, to just above €202,000,000 (€202,123,000).

President of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack says the findings show the impact price cuts have on dairy farmers and the wider rural economy.

He says almost 38% of dairy revenues have been wiped away in the space of 12 months, adding the analysis does not include cost elements facing dairy farmers.

Mr McCormack believes these factors will also severely hit dairy farm incomes this year.

County Milk Revenue 2022 Milk Revenue 2023 Difference
Carlow €        62,176,000  €                39,436,000  €          22,741,000
Cavan €      137,660,000  €                86,780,000  €          50,880,000
Clare €      112,331,000  €                68,873,000  €          43,458,000
Cork €  1,269,394,000  €              777,865,000  €        491,529,000
Donegal €        73,219,000  €                46,166,000  €          27,053,000
Dublin €          9,817,000  €                  5,719,000  €            4,099,000
Galway €      140,087,000  €                89,733,000  €          50,355,000
Kerry €      332,080,000  €              202,123,000  €        129,958,000
Kildare €        70,539,000  €                44,066,000  €          26,473,000
Kilkenny €      334,030,000  €              207,504,000  €        126,527,000
Laois €      176,440,000  €              111,781,000  €          64,660,000
Leitrim €          8,171,000  €                  4,855,000  €            3,317,000
Limerick €      395,163,000  €              241,782,000  €        153,381,000
Longford €        39,931,000  €                25,885,000  €          14,047,000
Louth €        70,766,000  €                43,433,000  €          27,334,000
Mayo €        61,414,000  €                37,415,000  €          23,999,000
Meath €      213,855,000  €              132,856,000  €          81,000,000
Monaghan €      130,302,000  €                82,237,000  €          48,066,000
Offaly €      130,836,000  €                84,333,000  €          46,504,000
Roscommon €        34,691,000  €                22,748,000  €          11,943,000
Sligo €        28,281,000  €                17,933,000  €          10,349,000
Tipperary €      605,936,000  €              376,865,000  €        229,071,000
Waterford €      291,167,000  €              182,048,000  €        109,119,000
Westmeath €      107,660,000  €                67,208,000  €          40,452,000
Wexford €      281,514,000  €              173,420,000  €        108,095,000
Wicklow €        89,126,000  €                55,247,000  €          33,880,000
Total €  5,266,337,000  €           3,228,299,000  €     1,978,275,000
