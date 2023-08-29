Almost €130 million drop in revenue predicted for Kerry dairy farmers

Dairy farmers in Kerry are expected to experience a drop of almost € 130 million (€129,958,000) in revenue this year due to the drop in milk prices.

That’s according to analysis carried out by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

The figures show that almost €2 billion less is expected to be paid to dairy farmers in Ireland this year compared with 2022.

The ICMSA carried out the detailed analysis of each of the 26 counties to establish the reduction in revenues earned by dairy farmers over the last two years.

It shows dramatic drops in milk values with almost €2 billion less expected to be paid to dairy farmers this year compared with last year.

The figures found milk revenue in Kerry last year was over €332 million (€332,080,000), and forecasts a drop of almost 40% this year, to just above €202,000,000 (€202,123,000).

President of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack says the findings show the impact price cuts have on dairy farmers and the wider rural economy.

He says almost 38% of dairy revenues have been wiped away in the space of 12 months, adding the analysis does not include cost elements facing dairy farmers.

Mr McCormack believes these factors will also severely hit dairy farm incomes this year.

