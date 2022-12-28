Almost €100,000 worth of cocaine seized by Kerry Garda Drug Division in 2022

Almost €100,000 worth of cocaine was seized by Gardaí in Kerry in 2022.

The figures were provided by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

This year saw a 6% increase in possession of drugs for sale or supply offenses in the county.

Possession of drugs for personal use incidents dropped by 13%, while overall drugs & offensive weapons crimes reduced by 11%.

Chief Superintendent Powell praised the work of the Kerry Garda Drug Division

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Powell says if people have concerns regarding drug use in the county, over the New Year period, that help is at hand.