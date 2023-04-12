Almost €100,000 in funding allocated for works on a busy Mid Kerry road

Almost €100,000 in funding has been allocated for works on a busy Mid Kerry road.

Kerry County Council has allocated €96,000 to upgrade the board of works road in Beaufort.

The funding has been provided to reinstate sections of roadway effected by pipe laying works carried out in the area.

The information was provided by the council at a recent Kenmare MD meeting, following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill.

Kerry County Council say the works are due to commence after the May Bank Holiday weekend.