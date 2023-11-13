Advertisement
Almost €1 million in funding allocated for flooding works in Listowel

Nov 13, 2023 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Almost €1 million euro in funding has been allocated for flooding works in Listowel.

The funding was announced by Minister of state with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan.

He says it will be used for flood defences to protect some 50 properties at risk from flooding at Clieveragh.

The area experienced significant flooding this summer following torrential downpours, while it experienced similar floods in 2009, 2012, 2014 and again in 2015.

Deputy O’Donovan says the €955,000 funding will allow for the construction of critical infrastructure which will protect the area.

 

Meanwhile, Deputy Patrick O’Donovan has criticised some MEPs’ support for rewetting laws from the EU.

On Friday, representatives from the EU Parliament, European Commission and the EU Council reached agreement about the details to be included in the law.

Rewetting is part of the EU Nature Restoration Law which aims to tackle large losses in biodiversity over the past 50 years.

The law will set legally binding targets and requirements for rewetting peatlands.

Deputy O’Donovan says these laws are not suitable for rural Ireland given the amount of one-off houses.

