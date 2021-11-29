Advertisement
Almost €1 million announced for outdoor recreational projects in Kerry

Nov 29, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Almost €1 million announced for outdoor recreational projects in Kerry
Almost €950,000 in government funding has been allocated for outdoor recreational projects in Kerry.

The money has been allocated under the Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure Scheme from the Department of Rural and Community Affairs.

Half a million euro will go towards linking up the Blennerville-Cockleshell Greenway with the Tralee-Fenit Greenway via The Spa.

A further €200,000 will go towards the provision of furniture and eco trails on the new Tralee-Fenit and Listowel-Limerick Greenways.

€200,000 has been allocated for the provision of an eco trail on the Peninsula Lands in Kenmare and almost €50,000 will go towards the development of an infrastructural plan for Inch Beach.

The funding has been welcomed by Education Minister Norma Foley and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Deputy Griffin described the investment as very positive news for Kerry.

 

