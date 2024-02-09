Advertisement
Almost a thousand jobs on offer at South Kerry Jobs Fair

Feb 9, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Almost a thousand jobs on offer at South Kerry Jobs Fair
Almost a thousand jobs will be on offer at the South Kerry Jobs Fair.

The event is taking place in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, next Thursday (February 15th) from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

It’s being organised by South Kerry Development Partnership and the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

Over fifty employers from a broad range of industries including the hospitality sector as well as manufacturing and engineering firms will be in attendance.

Joanne Griffin from the South Kerry Development Partnership says there’ll be a lot of job opportunities available on the day:

The South Kerry Jobs Fair has expanded this year, with a series of workshops also taking place.

Joanne Griffin says these will provide upskilling opportunities:

