Almost 90 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council

Almost 90 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first month of this year

The figures were compiled by the council.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Advertisement

During January, 87 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council.

17 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, four of which have been paid to date.

There were also two court convictions during that time, totalling €900.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council also investigated 39 waste complaints, along with 12 water complaints.

The council also investigated a further five air complaints during January.