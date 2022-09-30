Almost 90 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end August

87 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of August.

The figures cover from August 22nd to 28th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

At the end of July, there were 94 adults in homeless accommodation.

Advertisement

In the south-west region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 74 families, including 146 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, almost 11,000 people (10,805 for website) people are in homeless accommodation, the highest number on record.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in direct provision or Ukrainian refugees.