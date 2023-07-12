Almost 80% rise in theft from shops recorded in Kerry this year

Thefts from shops have risen by almost 80% in Kerry.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The figures show over 400 cases have been recorded in Kerry in the first six months of this year.

There have been 439 incidents of theft from shops reported in Kerry in the first half of the year, that’s an increase of 79% on pre-covid figures.

Speaking at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell said the figures were compared to the 2019 statistics, as these are more reflective on the rates recorded in 2023, due to covid times in the intervening period.

The figures show there was a 25% increase in property crime, with just under 750 (747) incidents recorded, up from almost 600 (599) in 2019.

There was 19 incidents of unauthorised taking of a vehicle, a 27% rise on 2019.

142 cases of theft of other property were recorded in the first six months of the year, an increase of 4%.

Chief Superintendent Powell confirmed there was an almost 50% reduction of non aggravated burglary incidents recorded in Kerry, with 58 reported, down from 110 in 2019.

Meanwhile, there was a 41% drop in theft from vehicle incidents, with 32 cases as of June 30th this year. (down from 54 in 2019).