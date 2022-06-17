Advertisement
Almost 80 Kerry classrooms are overcrowded

Jun 17, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrynews
79 classrooms in Kerry had 30 pupils or more during the 2020-2021 academic year.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Just nine other counties had more classroom overcrowding than Kerry, according to these figures.

Minister Foley says the general staffing schedule is based on 25 pupils to one teacher.

The figures were provided following a query from Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.

The full breakdown can be seen here:

https://www.kildarestreet.com/wrans/?id=2022-05-24a.991&s=kerry#g993.r

 

 

