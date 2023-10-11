Almost 70 vacant properties in council voids programme in Tralee

There are currently almost 70 vacant properties in the council’s voids programme in the Tralee Municipal District.

An update on the council’s void management was provided to councillors at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Of the 69 vacant dwellings, almost 50 are awaiting repairs.

One dwelling is under repair and unallocated, and a further 12 are under repair but are allocated.

7 of the vacant dwellings are repaired and awaiting allocation, and one is repaired and allocated, but not yet occupied.