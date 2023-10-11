Advertisement
News

Almost 70 vacant properties in council voids programme in Tralee

Oct 11, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrynews
Almost 70 vacant properties in council voids programme in Tralee
Share this article

There are currently almost 70 vacant properties in the council’s voids programme in the Tralee Municipal District.

An update on the council’s void management was provided to councillors at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Of the 69 vacant dwellings, almost 50 are awaiting repairs.

Advertisement

One dwelling is under repair and unallocated, and a further 12 are under repair but are allocated.

7 of the vacant dwellings are repaired and awaiting allocation, and one is repaired and allocated, but not yet occupied.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry residential centre assures health watchdog of compliance with infection prevention regulations
Advertisement
Kerry to Luton flights affected after fire at Luton Airport overnight
SVP Kerry says social welfare increase won’t make much difference to most vulnerable
Advertisement

Recommended

Irelands' Ferguson says he's "fully fit and excited" ahead of Euro 2024 Qualifiers
LIV Golf ranking points application to be made available
Kerry Basketball results
Mark Allen resumes campaign at Wuhan Open today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus