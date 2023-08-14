Almost 70 notices relating to hedge cutting non-compliance issued in Castleisland LEA last year

Almost 70 notices relating to non-compliance for hedge cutting were issued in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area last year.

The figures were provided by Kerry County Council following a motion from Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly at the recent Municipal District meeting.

He sought details on the number of enforcement notices that were issues in the Castleisland LEA for non-compliance for hedge cutting requests.

The council says 66 notices were issued in total; fifty-three 21-day advisory notices were issued and a further thirteen 14-day formal notices were sent out in the LEA.