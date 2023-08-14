Advertisement
News

Almost 70 notices relating to hedge cutting non-compliance issued in Castleisland LEA last year

Aug 14, 2023 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Almost 70 notices relating to hedge cutting non-compliance issued in Castleisland LEA last year Almost 70 notices relating to hedge cutting non-compliance issued in Castleisland LEA last year
Share this article

Almost 70 notices relating to non-compliance for hedge cutting were issued in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area last year.

The figures were provided by Kerry County Council following a motion from Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly at the recent Municipal District meeting.

He sought details on the number of enforcement notices that were issues in the Castleisland LEA for non-compliance for hedge cutting requests.

Advertisement

The council says 66 notices were issued in total; fifty-three 21-day advisory notices were issued and a further thirteen 14-day formal notices were sent out in the LEA.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus