Almost 70 MEPs sign letter in support of Castlegregory man due to stand trial in Greece

Four Ireland South MEPs are among almost 70 who have signed an open letter in support of a Castlegregory man due to stand trial in Greece.

The letter was drafted by Green Party MEP for Ireland South Grace O'Sullivan, and has been signed by 68 other MEPs.

These include fellow Ireland South MEPs Seán Kelly, Billy Kelleher, and Mick Wallace.

27-year-old Seán Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after several months' service as a volunteer for an NGO assisting refugees and migrants in 2018.

Greek authorities held him on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation, which he denies.

In the letter of support for those facing trial, the MEPs express their grave concern about the charges filed against them.

The MEPs say they believe that humanitarian workers such as Seán, do not pose a threat to society and should not be treated as criminals.

They're calling for a thorough review and change to policies within member states, which they say has led to the criminalisation of humanitarian workers.

The MEPs want to ensure the protection of humanitarian assistance at the EU borders in line with national and European laws.

Speaking in the European Parliament last week, MEP O'Sullivan said they stand accused of showing humanity, as international law demands assistance be provided to people in distress at sea, and refuge provided to those who seek it.

She added she's proud to be joined by MEPs to bring public pressure on EU governments such as Greece, to change policies and ultimately drop the charges against Seán Binder and others.

Mr Binder flew to Greece last night, and will stand trial in Lesbos this coming Thursday, November 18th, along with 23 others.