Almost 7% increase in numbers signing on Kerry's Live Register last month

There was an almost 7% (6.89%) increase in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register last month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 7,100 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during November.

During November, 7,177 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a decrease of 766 when compared to November last year, when 7,943 people signed on.

However, it’s a rise when compare to the previous month; in October 6,714 people signed on in Kerry.

Three of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 37 to 712, Kenmare is up 25 to 408 and Killorglin rose 12 to 534.

Dingle’s figure dropped 13 to 484, while Killarney’s figure stands at 1,304 after a decrease of 273.

Listowel’s Live Register is down 196 in the past year to 1,020 for November, and in Tralee it dropped by 358 to 2,715.