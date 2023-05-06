Advertisement
Almost 60 AHB houses estimated to be delivered in Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD this year

May 6, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Almost 60 Approved Housing Body units are estimated to be delivered in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District this year.

31 of the houses are expected to be delivered in Riverside Castleisland by July.

A further 28 dwellings - including 16 three bed units; 4 two bed houses; and 8 one bed units - are estimated to be delivered in the same estate by October.

Meanwhile, 17 AHB dwellings in Dingle, are estimated to complete the planning and design stage by July.

The figures were provided at the recent meeting of the Castleisland-Corcha Dhuibhne MD.

