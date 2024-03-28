Almost 50,000 passengers are expected to pass through Cork Airport this Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Airport’s summer schedule kick starts this weekend, with flights recommencing to nine destinations across Europe until the end of October including: Alghero (Sardinia), Bordeaux, Frankfurt, Girona, Milan Bergamo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Pisa, Reus, and Zurich.

Meanwhile, Ryanair will start flights to Venice Marco Polo Airport from next week.

Advertisement

Across the extended Easter break, Cork Airport expects over 130,000 passengers to pass through its doors.

Almost 50,000 passengers to pass through Cork Airport this Easter bank holiday weekend.