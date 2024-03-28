Advertisement
News

Almost 50,000 passengers to pass through Cork Airport this Easter bank holiday weekend

Mar 28, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Almost 50,000 passengers to pass through Cork Airport this Easter bank holiday weekend
Share this article

Almost 50,000 passengers are expected to pass through Cork Airport this Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Airport’s summer schedule kick starts this weekend, with flights recommencing to nine destinations across Europe until the end of October including: Alghero (Sardinia), Bordeaux, Frankfurt, Girona, Milan Bergamo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Pisa, Reus, and Zurich.

Meanwhile, Ryanair will start flights to Venice Marco Polo Airport from next week.

Advertisement

Across the extended Easter break, Cork Airport expects over 130,000 passengers to pass through its doors.

Almost 50,000 passengers to pass through Cork Airport this Easter bank holiday weekend.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council rescheduling event promoting participation of women and diversity in local government
Advertisement
Kerry County Council working with approved housing bodies to provide community homes around Kerry
Kerry outdoor projects allocated €270,000 in funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council working with approved housing bodies to provide community homes around Kerry
Former resident of Kerry children’s institution says government should introduce survivors pension scheme
Prestigious Lawrence Medal awarded to Billy Alexander of Kells Bay House
Kerry outdoor projects allocated €270,000 in funding
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus