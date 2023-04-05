Advertisement
Over 102,000 passengers expected through Cork Airport over the Easter period

Apr 5, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Cork Airport expects to welcome over 102,000 passengers through its doors over the Easter period.

Over 45,000 passengers are forecasted to travel through Cork over the Easter bank holiday weekend alone.

The airport says extremely strong demand for international travel mixed with school holidays will see thousands of families jetting off.

Figures show that half a million people have flown to and from the airport since the new year, while in March 99% of passengers cleared security screening in less than 20 minutes.

Cork Airport is advising passengers travelling from Cork over Easter, to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.

 

