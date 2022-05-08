There are almost 450 outstanding bench warrants in Kerry.

Bench warrants are issued by a judge when a person who's received a summons fails to turn up for a court date.

They allow gardaí to arrest a person on sight and bring them before the courts.

Advertisement

Almost 80% of the bench warrants in Kerry are older than six months, and almost 75% are older than 12 months.

The oldest issue date for an outstanding bench warrant in Kerry is from January 23rd, 1997.

The figures were provided by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, following a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon-Galway, Claire Kerrane.