Almost 400 properties investigated by council enforcement officers in relation to short-term letting

Almost 400 properties in Kerry have been investigated by councils enforcement officers in relation to short-term letting - to ensure they comply with planning laws.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent full council meeting, in response to a motion from Independent councillor, Brendan Cronin.

The figures show more than 1,000 properties are available online in the county for short-term let; while less than 40 long term lets are available in the county.

Advertisement

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council, councillor Brendan Cronin quoted findings from an Oxford Economic report, which show that short-term letting was worth €118 million to the county last year.

Cllr Cronin said it highlights the importance of short-term letting in Kerry.

He asked how many single unit short-term letting providers, and multiple unit short term lettings have been shut down, following the councils enforcement activity.

Advertisement

The council advised that 392 properties have been investigated to date, of which 165 were in compliance with legislation.

Meanwhile, 147 properties ceased short-term letting as a result.

Cllr Cronin accused the council of targeting single unit short-term let providers, adding he believes short-term letting is too financial valuable to the county to be hunting and scapegoating providers.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council said no multiple unit developments have been investigated to date and all complaints related to single properties while some complaints related to several single properties within multi-unit developments.

The council advised it has not “shut down” any properties in relation to enforcement action as it remains open to any property owner to continue to generate a rental income from the long-term rental market.