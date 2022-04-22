Almost 40% reduction in number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry over two weeks

There’s been a reduction of nearly 38% in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Kerry over a two-week period.

That’s according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which calculated the number of PCR-confirmed cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

From April 5th to 18th, there were 1,048 PCR-confirmed COVID cases recorded in Kerry; that’s down from 1,679 from earlier this month.

The national average incidence rate for COVID-19 currently stands at 598.7 per 100,000 population.

Four of Kerry’s LEAs have incidence rates above this.

The Castleisland LEA has the highest incidence rate in the county at 839.9 per 100,000 population, after 144 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded there during the two-week period.

The Tralee LEA has recorded 276 PCR-confirmed cases, giving it a rate of 808.2 per 100,000 population, while there were 230 such cases in the Listowel LEA which gives it a rate of 802.1 per 100,000 population.

In the Corca Dhuibhne LEA 109 cases were recorded and that gives it a rate of 768.6 per 100,000 population while there were 166 PCR-confirmed cases in the Killarney LEA which is an incidence rate of 560.7 per 100,000, which is below the national average.

The Kenmare LEA is also below the national average; its incidence rate stands at 526.7 per 100,000 population after 132 PCR-confirmed cases.