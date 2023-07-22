Almost 35% of homes in Kerry have a C BER rating

Almost 35% of homes in Kerry with a BER rating have a C classification.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, which show almost 35,000 (34,810) homes in the county have a BER rating.

The report shows that 8% of dwellings in Kerry have the lowest rating.

A BER or Building Energy Rating, measures a house's efficiency in using energy, with A being the most efficient, and G being the least.

According to the CSO’s Domestic Building Energy Rating for the Second Quarter of 2023, over 12,100 homes in Kerry have a C rating.

11% are rated C1, 11% have a C2 rating, and 12% have a C3 classification.

8% of homes in the county have the top rating, of A, while 14% are B rated (2% with a B1 rating, 4% have a B2 rating, and 8% are rated B3).

D rated dwellings account for 22% of properties in Kerry, (12% rated D1, with D2 listed homes at 10%); homes with BER ratings of E and F accounted for 15%. (E1 – 6%, E2 – 4%, F – 5%), while 8% of homes were G rated.

The average age of the houses audited in Kerry was 31 years.

Meanwhile, the figures show 61% of dwellings used Heating Oil to heat their homes in the second quarter of the year.

Electricity accounted for 25% of fuel types in Kerry, while 9% of homes used solid fuels.

Mains Gas (1%) and LPG made up the remaining fuels types used in the county in Q2.