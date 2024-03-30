Almost 300 deaths were recorded in Kerry between July and September last year.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s vital statistics report for the third quarter of 2023.

The figures show nationally, 121 deaths were registered as Covid-19 related during the period, of which 9 were in Kerry.

The report shows that between July and September 2023, 299 deaths were registered in total in Kerry.

147 deaths recorded were male, while 152 were female.

Almost 100 (98) deaths in the county were registered as malignant neoplasms.

The figures show that in Kerry 9 deaths were recorded as Covid-19 (virus identified), of which 6 were female and 3 were male.

Diseases of the circulatory accounted system accounted for 76 deaths in the third quarter of 2023.

42 deaths were registered as diseases of the respiratory system, 10 were listed as external causes of injury and poisoning, while 73 deaths in the county were recorded as all other cases.

2 infant deaths were registered in Kerry over the period, giving an infant mortality rate of 5.5 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Meanwhile, there were 6 Dementia registered deaths and 8 Alzheimer’s registered deaths in Kerry in the third quarter of last year.

The report shows that Cancer and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Ireland during the period.