Almost 30 school transport appeals from Kerry awaiting assessment

27 appeals from Kerry are awaiting assessment under the school transport appeals board.

In July, the Government announced school transport scheme fees would be waived for the current school year as part of a wider package of cost-of-living measures.

Almost 130,000 applications/registrations were received for mainstream school transport when the scheme closed in late July.

Nationally, 1,389 appeals are awaiting assessment.

The figures were provided by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, following a query from Labour TD Sean Sherlock.