2,475 households in Kerry have no working smoke alarm.

That’s according to figures released by the CSO in Census 2022.

It shows of 58,179 homes in Kerry, 37% (21,607) have 2 working smoke alarms.

Advertisement

13% (8071) of permanent private households in the county have one working smoke alarm.

16% (9,393) have three, 18% (10,877) have four or more, while 5,756 respondents did not state the number of smoke alarms in their homes.