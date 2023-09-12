Almost 2,300 Ukrainian refugees in employment in Kerry

Almost 2,300 (2,299) Ukrainian refugees are in employment in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, which shows over 7,900 (7,921) Ukrainians have arrived in the county since the Russian invasion began.

This figure represents an almost 29% employment rate among Ukrainian refugees in the county.

Nationally, over 92,000 Ukrainians have sought refurge in Ireland since February 2022, 61% of whom are aged between 20 and 64.

Meanwhile, almost 15,000 in total are now working in the Irish economy.