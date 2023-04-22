Almost 2,000 more Kerry homes ready for high-speed fibre internet connection

Almost 2,000 more Kerry homes have been added to National Broadband Ireland’s high-speed internet connection.

NBI is delivering a high-speed, fibre network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Irish government.

An investment of €107 million aims to deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to 28,000 premises in Kerry.

NBI says 1,800 properties in the Ballydavid area can now order or pre-order broadband on its fibre network, and people in the area are encouraged to check the NBI website to see if they’re ready to connect.

Works have been completed in several areas of Kerry, with over 11,200 premises ready for connection across the county.