Advertisement
News

Almost 2,000 more Kerry homes ready for high-speed fibre internet connection

Apr 22, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrynews
Almost 2,000 more Kerry homes ready for high-speed fibre internet connection Almost 2,000 more Kerry homes ready for high-speed fibre internet connection
Share this article

Almost 2,000 more Kerry homes have been added to National Broadband Ireland’s high-speed internet connection.

NBI is delivering a high-speed, fibre network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Irish government.

An investment of €107 million aims to deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to 28,000 premises in Kerry.

Advertisement

NBI says 1,800 properties in the Ballydavid area can now order or pre-order broadband on its fibre network, and people in the area are encouraged to check the NBI website to see if they’re ready to connect.

Works have been completed in several areas of Kerry, with over 11,200 premises ready for connection across the county.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus