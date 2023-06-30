Advertisement
Almost 200 Ukrainians attended start you own business course in Tralee

Jun 30, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Almost 200 (191) Ukrainians took part in a course in Tralee yesterday on starting a business.

It was specifically devised for the Ukrainian community about entrepreneurship in Ireland.

It was a collaboration between the SICAP or Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme by NEWKD (North East and West Kerry Development) and the Open Doors Initiative, with support from Munster Technological University.

Olya Maryntseva, a community worker with NEWKD, says there’s a strong demand by Ukrainians to set up businesses where there are gaps in the market.

 

