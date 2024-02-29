Advertisement
News

Almost 20% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK this month

Feb 29, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Almost 20% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK this month
Share this article

There was a 19% decrease in the number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry this month.

Figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation show there were over 230 patients waiting on trolleys at UHK during February.

Nationally, almost 11,000 (10,991) patients were admitted to hospital without a bed during February.

Advertisement

Of these, 233 were waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry throughout the second month of the year.

That’s a drop of 19% when compared to the previous year, when 289 people were waiting for a bed at UHK during February.

The figure stood at 228 in 2022, while there were 88 people without a bed in 2021 and a further 449 people waited on trolleys in UHK during February of 2020; this was the highest figure recorded for February since records began in 2006.

Advertisement

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who’s from Ventry, says it’s clear that most hospitals are operating at over 100% occupancy meaning that patients are being cared for in all available spaces which is unsafe.

She says if there’s any hope of this being turned around, then safe staffing must be the number one priority.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

HSE launches ambitious plan to reduce health inequalities for Kerry Travellers
Advertisement
Kerry TD supports age limit for school bus drivers being extended
Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow evening
Advertisement

Recommended

HSE launches ambitious plan to reduce health inequalities for Kerry Travellers
Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow evening
Tralee councillor calls for housing ambition to back up Astellas investment
Kenmare selected for investment to revitalise town centre
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus