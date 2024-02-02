13% decrease in the numbers waiting on trolleys in UHK last month

There was 13% decrease in the number of people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in January.

That is according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

Over 350 (355) people were waiting on trolleys in UHK last month, this is a decrease of 13.6% on the same period last year, when the 411 people were waiting.

According to the INMO figures there were 227 people on trolleys in UHK in January 2022.

In January of 2021, there were 125 people waiting on trolleys, while there were 418 people waiting for a bed in UHK during the same month in 2020.

In 2019, the number of people waiting for a bed at UHK during January stood at 297, while it was 382 in 2018.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of people on trolleys in January with over 2,070 (2,073) waiting for a bed.

Nationally, there were over 12,000 (12,132) people waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country.