Almost 1,600 people awaiting social housing in the Killarney MD

Almost 1,600 (1,571) people are awaiting social housing in the Killarney area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

1,571 people are on the social housing list in the Killarney MD, that includes from other municipal districts, who have indicated Killarney as one of their 3 areas of choice.

Advertisement

Excluding transfers, there are 885 people awaiting social housing in the Killarney area.

In total, 848 people are awaiting one bed units in the MD, while just under 370 (367) are on the list for two bed homes; 290 applicants are awaiting 3 bed homes; 58 people are on the list for 4 bed units; while 8 applicants are awaiting 5 bed homes.

There are currently there are a total of 11 vacant dwellings in the area, these include 2 properties which are under repair and allocated, and 9 dwellings awaiting repairs.

Advertisement

Since January 1st this year, 276 requests for repairs have been received for Killarney MD, while 55 housing adaption grants have been allocated.

Meanwhile, there are 1,077 tenancies in total within the MD, that includes over 550 (551) in Local Authority housing, more than 300 (304) in HAP tenancies, 153 under the Rental

Accommodation Scheme and just below 70 (69) tenancies under leasing in the area.