Almost 15,000 drivers in Kerry have penalty points

Aug 13, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Almost 15,000 drivers in Kerry have penalty points
Over 14,600 drivers in Kerry have penalty points.

This is according to information compiled by the Road Safety Authority, which details the number of drivers in each county who hold penalty points, along with the road traffic offences committed.

As of April, 14,673 drivers in Kerry had penalty points. Over 70% of this total hold exactly three points; offences which carry three penalty points include speeding, holding a mobile phone or driving a vehicle without a valid NCT.

Over 300 drivers with Kerry addresses have either nine, ten or eleven points. When a driver accumulates 12 points, they get a six-month driving disqualification.

Fixed charge notices issued in the county were mostly for speeding, following by driving while holding a mobile phone and various offences involving restraints and seat belts.

More information here.

