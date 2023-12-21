Almost 134,000 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport in the third quarter of 2023

Almost 134,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in the third quarter of this year.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

11.8 million people passed through the five main airports over the period, a 13.5% rise on Q3 2022.

According to the CSO, almost 324,000 (323,684) passengers travelled through Kerry airport in the first nine months of the year.

133,729 people passed through the airport in the third quarter of the year; with just under 46,000 (45,902) in July, over 48,500 (48,518) in August, and almost 40,000 (39,309) in September.

This figure represents a 22% jump on the same period last year; and a quarter-on-quarter rise of 2%.

Of the number through the doors in Farranfore in Q3, just over 66,700 (66,709) were arrivals, while more than 67,000 (67,020) were departures.

995 flights were handled by Kerry Airport during the period, with 498 arriving and 497 departing.

Dublin was the most popular route in the third quarter of the year, with over 33,700 passengers embarking on this flight. (16,329 Arrivals, 17,387 Departures)

London-Luton (31,466 passengers) and London-Stansted (20,786 passengers) were the next most popular routes.