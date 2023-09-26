Almost 13,000 fines issued by Kerry traffic wardens

Almost 13,000 (12,923) fines have been issued by traffic wardens in Kerry up until the start of September.

That’s according to figures released at the recent full council meeting.

It shows that Kerry County Council has engaged 14 wardens across the five MDs this year.

Meanwhile, almost 300 fines have been issued for illegal parking in a disabled parking spaces.

According to the figures, 283 fines were issued for vehicles parking in a disabled persons parking bay without displaying a valid permit.

The information was provided in response to a motion from elected members of Tralee MD – asking the council to review bye laws in relation to disabled parking bays in the county.

Elected members say motor homes have been left on these parking bays for days at a time this past summer.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says he received numerous calls from people across the county regarding the exploitation of the disabled parking spaces.

He asked the council to ensure traffic wardens have permission and authority to check the blue parking card – and if the information on the badge didn’t match the identity of the people in the motor homes, that they be moved along.

Cllr O’Brien says it’s a small few who exploit it and it needs to be addressed.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan, supported the motion saying the issue is also being experienced in Killarney.

He asked the council to investigate whether there was a mechanism or flaw in the system regarding English registered motor homes.

In response, the council advised, that enforcement officers provided further support to the traffic wardens during the summer season at busy locations throughout

the county.

Kerry County Council says it will review the bye laws and revert back to elected members.