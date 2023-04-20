Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD

There are almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

That’s according to figures, provided at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

973 people are currently awaiting social housing in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

That figure includes transfers from other MD’s which have listed Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne as one of their three areas of choice.

Of this number, 532 people are awaiting one bed units; over 240 (244) are on the list for 2 bed homes; just under 160 applicants (159) are awaiting 3 bed units; 33 people are on the list for 4 bed houses; while 5 applicants are awaiting 5 bed units.

There are currently 20 vacant units in the Municipal district; of these 2 units are under repair and unallocated; 3 are under repair and allocated; 14 dwellings are awaiting repairs; while 1 house is repaired and awaiting occupation.

Since 1st January 2023, 174 requests for repairs have been received by the MD office.

There are 899 tenancies in total within the MD, that includes 617 in Local Authority housing, 155 in HAP tenancies, 76 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme and 51 tenancies under leasing in the area.