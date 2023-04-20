Advertisement
Alliance network says more smaller nursing homes will close unless government review funding model

Apr 20, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Alliance network says more smaller nursing homes will close unless government review funding model
The huge inequality in funding of public and private nursing homes will lead to further closures of facilities if it continues.

That’s according to Shane Scanlan, who is director of nursing at Lystoll Lodge in Listowel; and spokesperson for The Alliance, a support network which represents 33 nursing homes nationally.

The Alliance met with members of the Dáil and Seanad this week to discuss the future of smaller nursing homes.

Mr Scanlan's group says the current state funding model is unfair, with small private homes receiving much less than public care facilities.

He says if this continues, more closures of small nursing homes is inevitable.

The Alliance has called upon Minister of State Mary Butler - who's responsible for older people – to support smaller nursing homes.

Mr Scanlan says Minister Butler advised she would introduce measures after a meeting in January, but this has yet to happen.

He is urging the Minister to meet the Alliance again; and for the Government to immediately review the current funding model.

