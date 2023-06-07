Advertisement
All-Ireland final medal and other GAA memorabilia sold at auction

Jun 7, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
All-Ireland final medal and other GAA memorabilia sold at auction
A medal won in the first ever All-Ireland Football final, which took place in 1887, has been sold for €32,000.

It was one of a number of GAA programmes, memorabilia and collectors’ items which were sold by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers recently.

A number of match programmes featuring Kerry teams were bought including the programme from the 1944 All-Ireland Final; this went under the hammer for €1,100.

An original admission ticket to the Tipperary Dublin game which was held on Bloody Sunday in 1920 was sold for €5,400.

Meanwhile, among the collectors' items sold, was a limited edition signed copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses, which was bought for €18,500.

A full list of the items sold at the auction, which took place in the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin , can be seen here .

1944 All-Ireland final programme, which sold for €1,100

The "Great Challenge Match" ticket between Tipperary and Dublin, played on Bloody Sunday 1920, which sold for €5,400

Limited edition signed copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses, which was bought for €18,500

