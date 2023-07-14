Advertisement
Algerian man further remanded in relation to violent disorder at Hotel Killarney

Jul 14, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Algerian man further remanded in relation to violent disorder at Hotel Killarney
A man been further remanded in custody in relation to violent disorder at Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Night.

Fouad Mekhazni, originally from Algeria and formerly of Room 1094 at Hotel Killarney, faces two charges.

One is in relation violent disorder, and the second count relates to producing  an article capable of inflicting serious injury on January 1st.

The charges which Fouad Mekhazni faces relate to the alleged incident of violent disorder in the then direct provision centre.

Tralee District Court previously heard that it's alleged Mr Mekhazni struck five people with the knife he produced on the night, all of whom suffered stab wounds, and one of whom had a partially amputated finger.

The court heard there are multiple defendants charged with alleged offences relating to the same incident.

In January, Judge David Waters refused jurisdiction in the charges against Mr Mekhazni, saying the alleged offences are more suitable to be tried in a higher court.

Tralee District Court heard that the Director of Public Prosecution directed summary disposal - meaning that the case should be heard in the district court.

Judge Waters says he remains of the view that the case should be heard in a higher court, not the district.

He ruled to refer back to the DPP for clarification and direction, and further remanded Mr Mekhanzni in custody for a week.

He said if the DPP's position remains unchanged, he would have no option but to strike out the charges against the defendant, to allow them be reissued.

