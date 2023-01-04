Algerian man facing two charges relating to Killarney Hotel violence remanded for two weeks

A man facing two charges relating to the violence in Hotel Killarney on New Year’s night has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

Fouad Mekhazni, originally from Algeria and with an address of Room 1094 at Hotel Killarney, appeared at Tralee District Court this morning via video link from Cork Prison.

Mr Mekhazni is charged with one count of violent disorder, and a second count of producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury.

Both charges relate to the alleged incident at Hotel Killarney on January 1st.

The court was told today that Mr Mekhazni has a decent level of English, and so no interpreter was required for today’s proceedings.

Judge David Waters remanded him in custody to appear at Tralee District Court in person on January 18th.

Judge Waters told the court that the matter of jurisdiction will be dealt with on that date, and so an interpreter should be present in the court then.

Mr Mekhazni’s solicitor Brendan Ahern told the court that his client will be applying for bail in the High Court.