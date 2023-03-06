ALDI spent over €5 million with Kerry food and drink producers in 2022.

That’s according to ALDI’s Economic Impact Report which was published today.

It includes details of ALDI’s contribution to Kerry’s economy, and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In its annual ALDI Economic Impact Report published today, the company states it paid over €5 million in wages and salaries last year, while welcoming over 2.5 million customer visits through its Kerry stores.

Throughout 2022, ALDI sourced over €5 million of locally produced food and drink from Kerry based suppliers.

The German retailer partners with four local Kerry producers, including Lee Strand Co-Op Creamery and Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods.

Operating seven stores in Kerry, ALDI employs 163 full time staff in the county, with more positions being recruited for. All available job opportunities in County Kerry can be found on the ALDI Recruitment website.

Each store takes part in ALDI’s food waste reduction programme, with ALDI’s Kerry stores having donated over 155,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

The stores are also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with St Francis Special School in Beaufort one of the local charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant in 2022.

ALDI also supports local communities through tree planting initiative, and to date, the company has planted over 70,000 trees across Kerry.