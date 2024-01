Aldi plans to hire over 30 people in Kerry.

The discount retailer has eight stores in the county in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, Caherciveen, Kenmare, Castleisland and Listowel.

Aldi, which already employs almost 5,000 across the country, is expanding its workforce nationwide, with recruitment already underway.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through www.aldirecruitment.ie.