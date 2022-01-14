Advertisement
Aldi creating 26 new jobs in Kerry this year

Jan 14, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Aldi creating 26 new jobs in Kerry this year
Aldi is creating 26 new jobs in Kerry this year.

There are seven Aldi stores in Kerry - in Castleisland, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel and two in Tralee.

The 26 new jobs will be created across the Kerry stores.

Nationally, the company is seeking to recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022.

Aldi has also announced it will increase its hourly pay rates for store colleagues from 1st February.

For further details on all opportunities with Aldi Ireland, please check out Aldi Recruitment IE.

