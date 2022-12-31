Air Ambulance which provides critical transport from Kerry has seen fuel costs double

The Air Ambulance, which provides time critical emergency care and transport to Kerry people, has seen fuel costs double this year.

Fuelling the helicopter cost around €70,000 last year, but will be in the region of €140,000 this year.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to Kerry 110 times up mid-December; the county accounted for the second highest number of call-outs.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan says fundraising is vitally important to keep the service operating: