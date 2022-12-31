Advertisement
Air Ambulance which provides critical transport from Kerry has seen fuel costs double

Dec 31, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Air Ambulance which provides critical transport from Kerry has seen fuel costs double
Photo: communityairambulance.ie/
The Air Ambulance, which provides time critical emergency care and transport to Kerry people, has seen fuel costs double this year.

Fuelling the helicopter cost around €70,000 last year, but will be in the region of €140,000 this year.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to Kerry 110 times up mid-December; the county accounted for the second highest number of call-outs.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan says fundraising is vitally important to keep the service operating:

 

