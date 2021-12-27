Air Ambulance tasked to Kerry over 100 times in first 10 months of year

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to Kerry over 100 times in the first 10 months of the year.

Nationally, up to the end of October, the air ambulance responded to 480 call-outs; it's anticipating to respond to 500 call-outs in total this year.

102 of the missions were to Kerry; that's compared to a total of 99 call-outs during all of 2020.

The Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance (ICRR) is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service to provide time critical emergency care and transport.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan says the service is vital for people in rural Kerry: