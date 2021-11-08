AGSI to debate motion proposing support for tasers for all Gardaí

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) will debate a motion proposing support for tasers for ordinary members of An Garda Síochána.

General secretary of the AGSI Antoinette Cunningham says this motion will be one to watch, given the unarmed history of the force.

The annual delegate conference of the AGSI is taking place in Killarney.

Advertisement

The Clare branch put forward the motion calling for tasers to be rolled out to all members; it’ll be debated at the conference.

Ms Cunningham says An Garda Síochána is an unarmed force and believes this will form the basis of the debate.

Advertisement

AGSI president Paul Curran will officially open the conference this afternoon, while retired Killarney Town Councillor and retired garda Cathal Walshe will also address delegates today.

The Kerry branch of the AGSI submitted two motions for the conference; these relate to welfare and discussions on extending the retirement age.