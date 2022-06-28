Advertisement
Afforestation payments fall in Kerry over last decade

Jun 28, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Afforestation payments fall in Kerry over last decade
Afforestation payments have fallen by over 4 million euro in Kerry over the last decade.

€5.1 million was paid out in Kerry last year; this compares to €9.6 million which was paid out in 2010 with the figure declining each year.

Cork received the highest afforestation payment last year accounting for 13.2% followed by Kerry who had 8.2%.

Nationally, payments for the planting of new forests has fallen by 42% over the last decade.

Meanwhile, Kerry accounted for 14% of forest road payments in 2021.

 

