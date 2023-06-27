Additional trains added to accommodate Kerry GAA supporters on Saturday

Additional train services will be added to accommodate people traveling to the Kerry match on Saturday.

Kerry will take on Tyrone at 3.45pm on Saturday in Croke Park in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

Irish Rail has confirmed that additional carriages will be added to the trains already running and they're also looking at adding an extra train; further details including the times will be announced online this afternoon.

Advertisement

Jane Creagan from Irish Rail is urging people to keep an eye on their website as they’re expecting these additional services to sell out quickly: