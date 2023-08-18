Additional Garda presence in Tralee during festival

There will be an additional Garda presence in Tralee over the coming days.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival and Féile Thrá Lí are underway in the town and will run until Tuesday night.

Tralee Chamber Alliance, which is among the organisers of Féile Thrá Lí, says there’ll be a significant extra Garda presence throughout Tralee for the duration of the festival.

Advertisement

In a post on social media, the chamber is advising the public to be extra vigilant in terms of their own personal safety and the personal safety of children; it’s also urging people to be responsible for their personal belongings when they are socialising.

The chamber is asking people that have any concern during the festival or that wish to report any incident to bring it to the attention of the Gardaí on patrol or contact Tralee Garda Station.

It’s reminding people that the See Something, Say Something campaign remains in operation and people can report issues, by texting the details and the location to 50555.

Advertisement

Tralee Chamber Alliance also says there are designated parking facilities available throughout the town and traffic restrictions are in place, particularly on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the parades.